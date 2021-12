HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is holding a news conference on Thursday after a the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said the Navy reported that petroleum was detected in water samples collected from the Navy's Aiea Halawa shaft — this is not the same as the BWS Halawa shaft.

The Aiea Halawa shaft has been offline since Friday, Dec. 3, and it is one of three groundwater sources that supply drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system. According to the DOH, the water samples were taken on Sunday, Dec. 5, and diesel fuel levels were more than double the DOH’s limits for drinking water.