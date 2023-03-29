World Autism Awareness Day will be on April 2. There are events happening across the globe that will recognize this day.

There will be the fifth annual Ride for Autism and the Hawaii chapter of The Autism Community in Action (TACA) will host a free Family Day open to the entire community to enjoy a day of entertainment, food trucks, carnival games, prizes, bubble play, face painting, balloon animals, and of course, outreach and information about autism.

The Ride for Autism will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2nd at Palama Settlement. Kiele Pennington from TACA and Russell Pascua of Tatau MC joined Wake Up 2day to talk more about it.

April is also World Autism Month. So what can supporters do? Here’s a look, according to the Autism Speaks website:

–Pledge your support and uploading your photo to become part of our worldwide mosaic of unity and collaboration.

–Make a meaningful, lasting impact for people with autism with your gift. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to show your support. Donate today!

–Join our 2.8 million social followers to help foster understanding and acceptance by sharing the diverse stories of people on the spectrum or telling your own. Submit your story for our social media pages.

–Engage in the Autism Speaks Kindness Campaign to fundraise for the autism community while sharing purposeful acts of kindness that encourage acceptance, understanding and inclusion.

–Learn all the ways you can fundraise on social media.