Fake vaccination card scams continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scammers are working hard to get your information before you travel again. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are offering government information for a price.

“I think this is just the beginning. We’re going to continue to see this increase, because now with them pushing for the vaccine and while different areas decide what they’re going to do, it’s still going to be ripe for the scammers, which is why a lot of states want to verify it (vaccine cards) with an app that could connect with the medical community which can validated whether you actually did get the vaccine,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau.

In one instance, scammers set up a fake website called “Safetravels.com” which is meant to mimic the state’s safe travels website.

The Better Business Bureau reminds everyone that government websites will always end in “dot gov.”