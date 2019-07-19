The start of a new school year is just weeks away! It’s almost time to get those school supplies ready and get psyched for a new school year. What are some things parents should know? Cantlen Forni with Kamaaina Kids and Bryan Wauke with Blue Line Solutions joined Take2 with tips.
Experts Offer Parents Tips to get Kids Ready for School Year
