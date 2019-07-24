Expert gives insight on dangers of infant medication

The woman who was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 7-month-old girl, made her first court appearance yesterday. The autopsy report reveals the child died from an overdose of Benadryl.

The doctor wrote in the report that Benadryl should not be given to children under six years old to make them sleep.

We got more information about over the counter medication for infants and the dangers and benefits from Doctor Paul J. Eakin, Divison Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine from the University of Hawaii Department of Pediatrics.