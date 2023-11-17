HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are coming to the end of the Pacific hurricane season on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Though hurricanes will be much less of a threat, other threats may emerge with the onset of the rainy season.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) manages threats as they happen. They are able to mitigate the level of damage these threats pose to the islands by strengthening and developing preparedness.

HI-EMA Administrator James Barro was able to discuss just that.

Preparedness can be more important than the actions we take during an emergency.