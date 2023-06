It’s time for some family fun in the Ewa Plains! Aloun Farms will be hosting its Ewa Sweet Festival this weekend. It will include food, hayrides, keiki activities and more. It will be held on June 17 and 18 from 8:30am to 5pm. Admission is $5 per person and kids two and under are free. Michael Moefu, community outreach director with Aloun Farms, joined Wake Up 2day with details on the event and tips on how to pick the best melons.