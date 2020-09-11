HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever thought about what would happen to your family or belongings if something tragic would happen and you passed?
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
This is one of the most uncomfortable, but necessary questions that you need to ask yourself for the sake of your family.
Attorney Lauren Santos from Sterling & Tucker, LLP joined us this morning on Wake Up 2day to discuss estate planning.
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
- Keiki Talk: When to treat a fever
- Maemae Elementary School staff and PTSA conquer mega mask project for students
- Food2Go: DK Restaurants
- Estate Planning