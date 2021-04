HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, age is taking its toll on Haleakala.

The National Park Service says the mountain has been eroding. It once had an elevation of 15,000 feet and now stands at 10,000 feet.

NPS says the weather at the summit is slowly breaking down the volcanic rock and will eventually end up in the ocean.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The erosion is expected to continue over the course of several years.