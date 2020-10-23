Halloween is just one week away, but for adults there is something scarier than costumes…the electric bill! This morning, we were joined by Shayna Doi, Marketing & Communications Manager at Hawai’i Energy. Shayna gave us some energy saving tips in a quick game of “Trick or Treat”.
Visit HawaiiEnergy.com/EnergyUnplugged for more energy saving tips!
Energy Saving Tips “Trick or Treat” with Hawaii Energy
Halloween is just one week away, but for adults there is something scarier than costumes…the electric bill! This morning, we were joined by Shayna Doi, Marketing & Communications Manager at Hawai’i Energy. Shayna gave us some energy saving tips in a quick game of “Trick or Treat”.