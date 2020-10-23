Energy Saving Tips “Trick or Treat” with Hawaii Energy

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Halloween is just one week away, but for adults there is something scarier than costumes…the electric bill! This morning, we were joined by Shayna Doi, Marketing & Communications Manager at Hawai’i Energy. Shayna gave us some energy saving tips in a quick game of “Trick or Treat”.

Visit HawaiiEnergy.com/EnergyUnplugged for more energy saving tips!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories