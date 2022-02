HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published a draft recovery plan fo 44 endangered species on Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Assistant Field Supervisor for programmatic operations, Gregory A Koob, joins us with more on the species and how you can help. Details on KHON2.com.