HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the Season 3 premiere of Empowered Hawaii, hosts Jeff Mikulina and Kelly Simek dive into the inspiring world of sustainability by visiting the Kokua Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities. Founded by musician Jack Johnson and his wife Kim, the Kokua Foundation is on a mission to cultivate the next generation of earth stewards.

Join Jeff and Kelly as they engage in a heartfelt conversation with Jack Johnson about his music, personal journey and the motivation behind starting the foundation with his wife. Discover how Jack and Kim’s love for the environment and commitment to sustainability led them to make a significant impact not only in Hawaii but also around the globe.

Explore the Johnsons’ sustainable farm, where the hosts learn about their eco-friendly practices and the importance of hands-on learning experiences for children. Find out how the foundation’s programs have created lasting impressions on the young minds of Hawaii, planting the seeds for a more sustainable future.

Finally, delve into the unique blend of music and sustainability as Jack Johnson shares his approach to hosting environmentally conscious concerts, reducing the carbon footprint while entertaining fans worldwide.

In this inspiring episode, Empowered Hawaii demonstrates how passionate individuals like Jack and Kim Johnson can make a significant difference in achieving Hawaii’s sustainability and clean energy goals. Discover the remarkable efforts of the Kokua Foundation and feel inspired to embark on your own journey as a steward of the earth.