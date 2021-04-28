Emergency repair project underway at Kailua Boat Ramp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are several holes and voids along the boat ramp and depending on the weather it could take up to two weeks to fix.

Fencing could be seen around the boat ramp with signs posted as crews made repairs Wednesday morning.

Gaps on the side of the ramp show how its eroded over time.

Containment barriers were set up in the water to keep all the work from spreading out into the ocean.

As of now a portion of the parking lot on the Lanikai side of the Beach Park will be closed during the project.

Wake Up 2day spoke to Laura Thielen, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, who discussed why this project was so overdue but well needed for the community and recreational boaters in the area.

The project is expected to cost a little less than $100,000.