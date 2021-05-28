Under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, eligible households can receive up to $50 a month towards broadband service and up to $75 for households on Hawaiian Home Lands.

Eligible households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating Hawaii internet service providers if they contribute a minimum of $10 towards the purchase price. Burt Lum, Hawaii Broadband Strategy Officer, joined Wake Up 2day for what you need to know. For more information, go to this website.