“Eleven” Hawaii Film Premiere

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After discovering his late grandfather’s WWII Navy journal, film director George Retelas set out to capture the stories of the remaining airmen that served with his namesake.

“Eleven” is a documentary feature comprised of interviews by eleven WWII veterans from Carrier Air Group 11 recalling their Naval Aviation tours off Gudalcanal Island and aboard the USS Hornet.

Featuring rare U.S. Navy footage and wartime photos, this national treasure is told entirely by the surviving airmen in their own words.

George Retelas and Dick Miralles, a veteran of Air Group Eleven, joined us this morning for a preview. For more information, click here.

