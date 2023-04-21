HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate Earth Day, which is Saturday, the Bishop Museum is putting on a fun event for the whole family.

Taylour Chang, Director of Public Programs and Community at Bishop Museum joined Wake Up 2Day with all the details.

“We’re inviting both local ʻohana and visitors to a fun, family friendly day of science and cultural education for the 2023 edition of our annual Science & Sustainability Festival, which will be held on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will feature a reduced admission of just $5 for kamaaina and military, and brings together Museum scientists, educators, cultural practitioners, and more than 30 community partners to highlight the ongoing work needed to protect our biodiversity and build a sustainable future for Hawaiʻi,” said Chang.

For all the details visit Bishop Museum’s website.