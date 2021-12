HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced on Thursday, its disappointment with the U.S. Navy's continued fight against the Department of Health's (DOH) Emergency Order.

According to BWS, the Navy is contesting the emergency order despite the overwhelming evidence demonstrating the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility constitutes an imminent peril to human health, the environment and the drinking water of the people of Oahu.