HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday shopping season is here, and shoppers are looking to score some deals.

A big day to do that is Cyber Monday, but shoppers need to be careful where they find those deals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau joins KHON2 to give us more details on how to avoid the scams while we shop on Cyber Monday.

So, what do you need to do or know?

Learn about the company before they click purchase, said Freitas.

Find out:

is the retailer based in north america?

does it have a local presence?

several online retailers operate overseas; so, be sure they are legit: before you place an order, make sure to check where the package originates, the time frames for delivery and their return policies.

check the website and social media of the retailer.

does the website have contact information, an address, and a return policy?

check for reviews and complaints.

head over to the social media pages. Are there comments?

is the page new? Are the comments a little too “Nice” and not negative? If there are negative comments, is the retailer responding?

look for the BBB seal.

check if the businesses you want to shop from are BBB accredited.

if a business has a BBB accreditation, it shows consumers that the business prioritizes trust in the marketplace and adds a layer of confidence and peace of mind for all consumers.

when shopping online, look for the BBB seal, the sign of a better business.

Other things that the BBB said you need to do include:

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8