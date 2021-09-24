Domestic Violence: Spotting the Signs and Resources for Help

Domestic violence is an often hidden problem that can have deadly consequences. The tragic story of Gabby Petitio has been prompting conversations about domestic violence and unhealthy relationships. Today we talked to Karen Tan, President and CEO of Child & Family Service, about the serious issue of domestic violence and how you can get help for yourself or your loved ones.

Visit Childandfamilyservice.org for a list of hotlines and programs for domestic abuse survivors. The shelters are open 24 hours a day for those looking for a safe space. CFS and others offer the following domestic violence hotlines as well:

808 841 0822 – O‘ahu

808 322 7233 – West Hawai‘i Island

808 959 8864 – East Hawai‘i Island

808 245 6362 – Kaua‘i, operated by the YWCA Crisis Hotline

808 579 9581 – Maui, operated by Women Helping Women

808 567 6888 – Moloka‘i, operated by Moloka‘i Community Service Council

Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) on Oahu

808 531 3771 – Oahu helpline

800 690 6200 – Toll-Free helpline

605 956 5680 – Texting line

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1.800.799.SAFE (7233) – National helpline