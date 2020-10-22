HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is domestic violence awareness month.
It’s all about bringing awareness to the situation and supporting victims.
So how can you get involved? Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, joined Wake Up 2day on what you need to know. For more information, view https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/
