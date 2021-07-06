DOH Working to Alleviate Mental Health Struggles

Since the start of the pandemic, thirty-one percent of Americans have reported that their mental health has deteriorated, with many experiencing increased stress and anxiety. Dr. Jared Yurow, Chief Clinical Officer and Clinical Psychologist Supervisor at the DOH Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division, joined us this morning with tips on alleviating the mental struggles and building resilience. He also discussed the correlation between the pandemic and decline in mental health across the nation.
Hawaiʻi CARES offers 24/7 support for individuals in crisis, or those seeking mental health or substance use treatment. CARES also provides COVID-19 isolation and quarantine services. One call to CARES connects individuals with the appropriate resources through its statewide network of providers. If you or your loved one need help, please call 1-808-832-3100. For more information, visit our website at hicares.hawaii.gov.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255