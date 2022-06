HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State is trying to protect kupuna from getting seriously injured from a fall. That’s why they have once again, launched their Fall Prevention Awareness Campaign.

Stan Michaels, Senior Fall Prevention Specialist at the Department of Health, joined Take2 to discuss the campaign and fall prevention tips.

