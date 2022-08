HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health has reported four more monkeypox cases raising the total number of confirmed cases in Hawaii to 16.

The State is now expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine. Katie Arita-Chang, DOH Communications Director, joined Wake Up 2Day with all the details.

