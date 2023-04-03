We’re getting ready to celebrate Easter this Sunday with the entire family which includes our four-legged friends.

Niki Libarios, co-owner of Hawaii Doggie Bakery, joined Take2 with some Easter Sunday ideas for our furry family members.

Nearly everything you do with your human family can be done with your dog as well. Just like kids, dogs will appreciate Easter baskets filled with toys and treats. You can also dress your dog up like a bunny with bunny ears for photos and there are some Easter Bunny photo places that will allow you to bring your dog as well.

Your furry family members will enjoy Easter egg hunts, just as your other family members. Use plastic eggs and your dog’s favorite treat. To start, show your dog the treat before putting it in the egg. Put the egg down in front of your dog and let them find the egg. Make sure to reward and praise them when the find the egg by touching it. Once you have established that the game is to find the egg, you can up the difficulty by putting the egg further away and eventually hiding it.

Hawaii Doggie Bakery’s most popular treats for Easter are small bags of biscuits in various shapes. Their customers like to give away treats to all of their dog’s friends and the bags are perfect for gifting. Hawaii Doggie Bakery also has carrot mini cakes, biscuit nest treats with mini edible eggs inside.

For more information on Hawaii Doggie Bakery, visit https://hawaiidoggiebakery.org/