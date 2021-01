The Department of Land and Natural Resources will be hosting a virtual scoping meeting to discuss the Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice for future plans and renovations on Waikiki beaches.

The meeting will be on Thursday, January 7th 2021 at 2 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting via zoom, click here.

The public is also invited to submit comments until January 22, 2021. Comments may be emailed to waikiki@seaengineering.com.