HONOLULU (KHON2) — With April coming to an end, May flowers begin to bloom along with the many celebrations taking shape throughout the month. Including May Day, Mother’s Day, school graduations, and more.

So being able to make a lei is a helpful skill that anyone can learn to do. That’s why we’re getting dirty for May by checking out a DIY flower lei workshop, courtesy of the Board of Water Supply.

Joining us with the details is Sheri Mikami, community relations specialist with the Board of Water Supply.