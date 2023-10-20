HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is typically ranked in the top one to two percent of universities worldwide, according to Michael Bruno, UH Mānoa’s Provost.

UH is opening its Mānoa campus to the public for a campus-wide open house in their Discover UH Mānoa event.

The weekend event is meant to showcase UH’s vast network that provides exceptional academic programs, research, services and opportunities offered at the UH flagship campus.

The event even includes campus tours. And don’t worry about parking. They’ve got you covered with free parking in the lower campus structure.

“We look forward to connecting face-to-face with everyone from prospective haumāna (students), their ʻohana, alumni and the community,” said Bruno.

For the event, the community is invited to engage with currently enrolled students as well as with faculty and staff to learn more about their experiences with the UH system.

UH offers 198 academic programs. This is supported by more than 250 activities ranging from hands-on workshops, demonstrations, food, entertainment and more, including:

Walk through a 45 ft. inflatable whale to explore its anatomy in 3D.

Demonstrations and workshops with Hawaiʻinuiākea, the School of Hawaiian Knowledge.

School of Life Sciences presentations about how blind fish adapt to extreme environments with evolving super sensors or about the discovery of new microbes throughout Hawaiʻi

Spending time at our Animal Sciences Dog Petting Zoo.

Watch experimental animation with live musicians from the School of Cinematic Arts.

Bollywood and Indian dance or Kabuki stage combat performances from the theatre and dance department.

A special Pops concert with the UH Symphony Orchestra.

Meet with UH athletes and coaches from at least 8 different teams for interactive games, prize drawings, autographs and photo opportunities.

“We welcome everyone to join us in experiencing first-hand why UH Mānoa, right here in our backyard is one of the best universities in the world and is a globally recognized center of learning and research,” added Bruno.

While pre-registration is not required, it is recommended since it will make your day much easier. You can click here to register and to find more information.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.