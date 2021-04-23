Department of Labor urges Hawaii residents to beware of unemployment scam

Text messages and emails are going around asking Hawaii residents for their personal information.

The messages are targeting residents who have account information with the unemployment office.

DLIR says these scammers are not only filing false claims but attempting to break into existing account and stealing benefits.

If you got that text or email recently and followed the link, your account information could be compromised.

But there is a solution. The Labor Department says you can call (808) 762-5751 and select option 4. Affected residents can also call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721.

