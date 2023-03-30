He knows how to bring the funny and he’s coming here to the islands this weekend! Demetri Martin has had his own shows on Comedy Central and Netflix and was also a contributor on the Daily Show.

Comedian Demetri Martin joined Take2 to discuss his comedic style, quitting law school, surfing and his shows on Saturday at The Republik.

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer and director.

Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia’s Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.

Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Isa Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri’s fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder’s Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.