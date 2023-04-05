Easter is this Sunday. This morning, we’re making some sweet treats that will have you hopping for joy! We’re talking about Easter cookies!

Veronica Miller, Owner of Sweet Island Cookie Company, joined Take2 with Easter gift ideas and demonstrated how easy it is to decorate cookies.

I started Sweet Island Cookie Co. (formerly Sweet Desert Cookie Co.) in 2018 in El Paso, TX when both of my kids were finally in school full-time, and I had time to play around with the idea of starting my own business. Thankfully, I found my niche in the cookie decorating world and have built a business that not only allows me to create custom, delicious cookies but also allows me to teach others my art through my cookie classes. I am completely self-taught which just goes to show that you never know what hidden talents you have until you try to find them!

As an Army wife for over 10 years, the home has been wherever the Army sends us. I am currently living in Hawaii on the island of Oahu where you can either find me in my kitchen baking up edible works of art, hiking up lush green mountains, or surfing our warm blue Hawaiian waters. I’m so grateful for where this cookie journey has brought me, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds! I look forward to being a part of your special occasions and making your life a little sweet with my cookie creations.

Sweet Island Cookie Co. specializes in custom-decorated sugar cookies that are just as delicious as they are beautiful to look at. Every Sweet Island cookie is an edible work of art and is sure to offer the perfect personalized touch to any special occasion or event. Most importantly, each one was handcrafted with care and baked with aloha.

Custom cookies are a truly unique and personalized way to take your special occasions to the next level. Each custom order is specifically designed to match your theme & style. The pricing guide is for my classic vanilla sugar cookie recipe with standard cookie sizes ranging from 3.5′” to 4.5″. All cookies are individually sealed in clear bags for freshness. See the ‘add-on’ menu below for additional flavor options and packaging upgrades. Custom orders are by the dozen with a one-dozen minimum per order. The pricing guide is an estimate based on various levels of details and may vary from an official quote.

Teaching others my art has been the best part of my job since I taught my first class in 2019. Whether you sign up for a public class, take a private class with friends, or take a one-on-one personalized workshop, cookie classes are the perfect way to learn a trendy new skill while having tons of fun. My students are always so surprised by how well they do and can’t wait to go home and show off their edible creations to family and friends. See you in class!