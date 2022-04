HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easter is just around the corner! If you’re looking to add a holiday theme to your home or garden, an Easter planter could be the perfect item.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

So how do you make one? Kathleen Yoshinaga with the Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association joined Take2 to show us how.