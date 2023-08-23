American consumers hold more than $16 trillion of debt, which adds up to a mountain of cash owed. Many consumers turn to debt and credit repair companies, and many of them leave the consumer worse off than when they started.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined us on Wednesday’s Wake Up 2Day to discuss a new study by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)®.

The study from the Better Business Bureau reviewed complaints from consumers about companies that offered debt consolidation, debt relief, debt settlements, and credit repair services. From 2020 to 2023, the Better Business Bureau received 12,700 complaints and negative reviews about these companies and/or their services. They found that $2.4 million was lost to related scams.

Consumers complained about many issues. The consumers said they paid a lot of money and were still in debt as the credit repair company didn’t fulfill the client’s expectations. They were promised they could get their credit score increased in weeks or months, which is unrealistic. Consumers also said these companies were hiding fees and using high-pressure sales tactics.

Roseann told us there are red flags consumers should notice when looking for a company to assist them with their debt and/or credit score problems. First, you need to know your rights when it comes to debt collection. There are laws and regulations that regulate how companies can collect debt and how they can contact you. You should not pay or provide payment information until service is rendered by debt relief and credit repair companies. A 2010 FTC rule prohibits charging upfront fees. Do not fall for promises of quick fixes. You should always first see if you can help yourself. Always be vigilant. Check monthly bank statements to avoid recurring charges from these companies.