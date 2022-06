HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you having trouble paying your rent or utilities? You still have time to apply for aid.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the deadline for the Rental and Utility Relief Program.