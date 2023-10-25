HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the fourth year, Dead End, a drive thru horror experience, is returning with Annihilation.

The spooktacular Halloween event promises all new scenes and characters that promise to horrify you.

“This year promises to be bigger, scarier, and more thrilling than ever before, providing families and thrill seekers with a safe and unforgettable Halloween experience,” said a spokesperson for Habilitat.

Habilitat was founded in 1971 and has been providing residential substance abuse treatment on Oahu’s windward side for five decades.

The drive thru is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of October. The cost is $65 to $75 per vehicle from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds to directly to saving lives and Habilitat’s mission of guiding and empowering individuals to make positive choices in their own lives.