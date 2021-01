HONOLULU (KHON2) — The possibility of a cyberattack by a foreign country has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to a common threat often reported in the news.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Thursday, Jan. 28, is Data Privacy Day.

Joining us is Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau Great West & Pacific, to share some best practices to guard against losing important personal information to cyber thieves.