It’s a weekend of culture and ʻāina-based family fun at Our Kakaako. It’s the inaugural Keiki Street Festival and joining us with all the details is Pualani Hao the director of planning and development at Kamehameha Schools’ commercial real estate division, Chris Caravalho the founder of Mana Comics and Mina Akamu the owner of My Treehouse Club.

Want to know more about Keiki Street Festival? According to the Our Kakaako website, this is their vision:

Our keiki are the future, and it’s our kuleana (responsibility) to provide a healthy learning environment where they can have new experiences, discover their passions, and form lasting friendships. Nurturing their passions to create, innovate, and invigorate positive change will lead us to brighter times.

Hānai i ke keiki, ola ka lāhui.

Nurture the child, and the lāhui thrives.

We drew inspiration for the inaugural Keiki Street Festival from the lasting vision of Princess Bernice Pauahi Pākī Bishop, who dedicated her legacy to supporting children of Native Hawaiian ancestry through the educational system and mission of Kamehameha Schools.

The event will take over the streets of Our Kakaʻako to create a fun and interactive space for kids to learn, play, and try new things with an emphasis on educational, hands-on activities and exploration into Hawaiian culture. Plus, check out the food and retail market where you and your ‘ohana can grab a bite to eat and shop local.

The website also explains the vision of Our Kakaako itself:

Our Kaka‘ako will continue to evolve as redevelopment renews the community. This walkable, sustainable, pet-friendly neighborhood will feature additional residences and open-air gathering spaces where neighbors and friends can talk story and share ideas. A variety of housing options will be available for residents and families of various income levels. As Our Kaka‘ako continues to develop in the years to come, it will remain rooted in the culture, values and progressive spirit of this special place.

We invite you to take part in the revitalization of this community. Our Kaka‘ako is your Kaka‘ako.