Cultural classes to resume at Royal Hawaiian Center

Wake Up 2day
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Making a lei and giving one is a symbol of the Hawaiian culture and aloha spirit.

Visitors will learn lessons like that in cultural classes that will resume this weekend at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

Cultural Director Monte McComber joined Take2 with details. 

