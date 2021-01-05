Cultural classes to resume at Royal Hawaiian Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Making a lei and giving one is a symbol of the Hawaiian culture and aloha spirit.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Visitors will learn lessons like that in cultural classes that will resume this weekend at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Cultural Director Monte McComber joined Take2 with details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals
- Dolphins GM regarding Tua: ‘He’s our starting quarterback’
- No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
- Gov. Ige discusses Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan