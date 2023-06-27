A Moiliili tradition is returning this weekend! It’s time for the Moiliili Summer Fest. So what can people expect? Ryne Masuda from the Moiliili Summer Fest and Alyssa Han, creative director of Eden in Love, joined Wake Up 2day with details. Han and Masuda also shared information about a special promotion with the company.



Thousands are expected to attend this crowd favorite that will feature local food vendors, retailers and cultural entertainment.

“The Summer Fest really highlights the cultural diversity, history, and businesses of Mōʻiliʻili,”said Mōʻiliʻili Hongwanji Mission President, Joanne Kealoha. “The Mōʻiliʻili community welcomes everyone to come to one of Honolulu’s most historic districts and be a part of a cultural expression that has been happening for over 100 years.”

The 10th annual summer fest is on Saturday, July 1 in the parking lot of the former Varsity Theatre, from 5 to 10 p.m.