It’s back-to-school week for many keiki and teens in Hawaii. So how can parents ensure their child remains safe to and from school, if they are not there? Sgt. Chris Kim with CrimeStoppers Honolulu joined Take2 with some safety tips. Sgt. Kim also talked about how keiki can make sure their schools are safe.
CrimeStoppers Offers Back-to-School Safety Tips
