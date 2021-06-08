Creator of HiGotVaccinated talks motivation behind state’s vaccine incentive program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Patrick Bullard has been the driving force behind in the HiGotVaccinated website.

The site is offering free trips to Las Vegas, free Zippys for a year and more in hopes of getting more people vaccinated.

Patrick Bullard, Managing Director of Heinrich & Bullard Marketing, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss his motivation behind the initiative and when the first prizes will be announced.

