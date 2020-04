HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting April 3rd, wholesale giant Costco will allow only two people per membership card to enter.

Earlier this week, Costco reduced its weekday hours — closing at 630 p.m. Costco gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

This is all in an effort to protect the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.