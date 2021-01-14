Congressman Kai Kahele discusses impeachment and first 12 days in Congress

HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Trump is the first president to ever be impeached twice. The U.S. House charged him with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in last week’s deadly capitol attack.
Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele joined Wake Up 2day to discuss impeachment and his first 12 days in Congress.
