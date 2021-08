HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A 51-year-old woman who went missing Thursday night was found by rescuers about a mile off shore in the Ukumehame area of Maui almost 12 hours after she reportedly disappeared.

Calls for the missing woman came in at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. Reports indicated that she was paddle boarding in the Olowalu area that evening. Maui firefighters launched a search on land and sea throughout the night and with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard managed to find the woman at 7:40 a.m. Friday.