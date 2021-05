HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sleeping on the job would usually get you in trouble, but one company wants to pay you to do just that.

Sleep health company “EachNight” is looking for a team of “Nap reviewers” to ‘test a few theories behind the pros and cons of napping.’

Participants will be paid $1500 for taking a nap every day for 30 days.

The catch is you’d still have to review the naps, so the company is looking for folks with strong writing and communication skills.