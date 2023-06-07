It’s an opportunity to sell products and meet one-on-one with key Defense Commissary Agency and military exchange buyers.

At the 26th Annual business-to-business show, buyers will select local products and interact with Hawaii business owners recommending products for commissary and exchange shelves located on military bases.

Businesses will have an opportunity to expand their sales in Hawaii and around the world.

The show is at Prince Waikiki Hotel on Aug. 15. Those wanting to participate can email alafoodshowhawaii@gmail.com. The deadline is July 15 but they do sell out before then so contact them soon.

Sharon Zambo-Fan from the ALA Hawaii Show joined Wake Up 2Day to tell us more.