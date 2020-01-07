Hawaii has the highest reported vaping rate among middle schoolers, and the second highest vaping rate among high schoolers in the nation. The Flavors Hook Kids organization was formed to combat this problem. Liza Ryan Gill, campaign manager for Flavors Hook Kids Hawaii , joined Take2 with more information this morning.
https://flavorshookkidshi.org/
Combating the teen vaping epidemic in Hawaii
