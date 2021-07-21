Coffee leaf rust found on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A devastating fungus that’s threatening Hawaii’s local coffee industry is now on all of the major Hawaiian islands. The Department of Agriculture has detected “coffee leaf rust” on Kauai and Molokai.

Last October, the “rust” was discovered on Maui and the Big Island, and then on Oahu and Lanai in January.

Since then, the Board of Agriculture restricted movement of coffee plants, plant parts and other possible hosts from those infected islands. Coffee leaf rust causes the leaves of the plant to die off early and reduces berry growth.