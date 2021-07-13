Coffee could lower risk of COVID-19, study says

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you heard the saying a cup of coffee a day keeps COVID-19 away? Perhaps not, but researchers from Northwestern University found coffee may actually be lowering your risk of a COVID infection. Researchers looked at 40,000 participants between 2006 and 2010 and studied coronavirus infection in 2020. They found regular consumption of one or more cups of coffee a day was associated with a 10% lower risk of developing COVID-19 as compared to those who drank less than one cup of coffee a day.

The team stresses further research is needed to determine why this association occurs.

The findings appear here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories