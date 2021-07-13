Coffee could lower risk of COVID-19, study says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you heard the saying a cup of coffee a day keeps COVID-19 away? Perhaps not, but researchers from Northwestern University found coffee may actually be lowering your risk of a COVID infection. Researchers looked at 40,000 participants between 2006 and 2010 and studied coronavirus infection in 2020. They found regular consumption of one or more cups of coffee a day was associated with a 10% lower risk of developing COVID-19 as compared to those who drank less than one cup of coffee a day.

The team stresses further research is needed to determine why this association occurs.

