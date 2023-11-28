HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we get into the holiday season, Our minds are still with those who have been impacted by the maui wildfires.

It’s been incredible to see how some of those who were impacted are still doing their best to help others.

One of the businesses that were lost on in the Aug. fire was CocoNene located on Front Street, and they are launching a new holiday initiative.

In particular, they are launching Maui Biz Ornaments to help with aid and recovery on Maui.

Maui Biz Ornaments is described as “a heartfelt initiative” that was created to lend a helping hand to Maui businesses affected by the devastating wildfires in Lāhainā.

This collection, which can be found here, is a selection of wooden ornaments featuring participating Maui businesses.

CocoNene is giving 50% of the sales from each ornament directly to that business that is featured on the ornament.