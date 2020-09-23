HONOLULU (KHON2) — Check your mail because the IRS sent letters to nearly 49,000 Hawaii residents who could be owed a stimulus payment.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
So who are these letters being sent too? David Tucker from the IRS joined us on Wake Up 2day on what you need to know.
For more information, click here.
- Passing showers expected through Wednesday night
- Happiness class — free online — is most popular at Yale, especially during pandemic
- Sharks spotted at Kaimana Beach
- Claim your IRS economic impact payment
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 168 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities